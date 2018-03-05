Police Evacuate Oakland Hotel, Search for Explosives

Guests were evacuated from an Oakland hotel Monday while police searched for explosives. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Monday, March 5, 2018)

Guests were evacuated from an Oakland hotel Monday while police searched for explosives.

Police said the criminal investigation at the Homewood Suites by Hilton on the Embarcadero stems from an arrest in Alameda County over the weekend. California Highway Patrol officials said an officer on Sunday attempted to make an enforcement stop on a Honda CRV in Castro Valley.

Police said the driver, Jeremy Guy, failed to yield and after a short pursuit was apprehended. When police searched the vehicle they discovered items associated with making explosives, prompting investigators to obtain search warrants for the suspect's hotel room.

CHP, with the help of the Oakland Police Department, evacuated Homewood Suites by Hilton on Monday night to search Guy's hotel room and another vehicle tied to the suspect.

"It was a big commotion. I have kids in here. It was really scary," said Charla Blair, a guest at the hotel. "My husband couldn't get back in."



Police said Guy shared the hotel room with his father, Ronald Guy of Riverbank. Both were arrested and face the following charges:

possessing any destructive device other than fixed ammunition of a caliber greater than .60 caliber

control of destructive devices

At around 9 p.m., police reported guests were able to return to the hotel.

No other information was immediately available.