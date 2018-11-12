How and Where to Donate to Wildfire Victims - NBC Bay Area
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

How and Where to Donate to Wildfire Victims

See where your donation will go

By Chris Chmura

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • CHECK OUT CHARITIES

    • ASK QUESTIONS

    • LEARN IF YOU GET A TAX BREAK

    A lot of fire victims will need help to get back on their feet. Here’s a list of organizations that are taking donations to support people.

    North Valley Community Foundation: A spokesperson for the foundation said it had established a special fund for Camp Fire victims and already collected $700,000 in the first few days after the fires. The fund intended to distribute 99 percent of donations to help people with immediate needs, he said.

    Ventura County Community Foundation: The foundation’s website said it had set up a fund for victims of the Woolsey Fire. It said donations “will be used across our county, and will be directed to the areas of greatest need.”

    Center For Disaster Philanthropy: This Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit has partnered with Google, which is directing users to CDP to donate. The group’s president said Monday that its mission is to support other nonprofits with people’s long-term needs.

    Salvation Army: The Salvation Army says 100 percent of donations will be used for wildfire recovery. Its website said the Salvation Army had already provided more than 150,000 meals.

    GoFundMe: Dozens of families are asking for money on this GoFundMe. One Paradise family, for example raised more than $26,000 from 261 donors in just three days.

    Note: Please be aware that GoFundMe does not vet all the requests on its site. We recommend that you make a personal connection before you donate.

    Also note that donations to individuals are not tax deductible. The IRS only gives you a tax break for contributions to registered nonprofit organizations.

