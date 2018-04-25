Hundreds Attend Beyonce Mass at SFs Grace Cathedral

Nearly 1,000 people in went to church in San Francisco on Wednesday night. But it was no ordinary service. It was a Beyonce Mass. Jean Elle reports. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Nearly 1,000 people in went to church in San Francisco on Wednesday night. But it was no ordinary service.

It was a Beyonce Mass.

Hundreds of people flocked to Grace Cathedral for the Mass organized by Rev. Yolanda Norton.

"I've been asked time and time again, 'Why Beyonce?' I believe in Beyonce because she reminds us you have to do things you're way," Norton said.

The Mass featured a lot of music mixed with prayer and preaching, celebrating the voices of the oppressed and shining a light on the achievements black women.

Norton said the goal of the special service was "to put in front of as many people as possible the issues black women face and the gifts we give society."

For Beyonce fans, it was a chance to celebrate an icon. And each other.

Video South Bay Girl at Center of Potential Cancer Breakthrough

"Especially for black women, I think it's a powerful message," one attendee said.

It was a message that left some dancing in the aisles and most of the Beyonce fans on hand clamoring for more music from "Queen B."