Judge Orders More Sleep for East Bay Jail Inmates

    File image of Santa Rita Jail

    A federal judge has ordered more sleep and fewer nighttime interruptions for female inmates at a San Francisco Bay Area jail after inmates sued, saying lack of sleep was cruel and unusual punishment.

    The San Francisco Chronicle reports U.S. District Judge James Donato put an end Monday to 2:30 a.m. announcements for inmates to take pills, noisy overnight maintenance work and weekday 4 a.m. breakfasts at the Santa Rita Jail.

    Donato also ordered lights out an extra hour during the week and for two more hours weekends and holidays.

    Alameda County Sheriff's Office lawyers argued the pill calls were needed for certain ailments and early breakfasts were required so inmates would make it to court on time.

    Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly says officials will comply with the orders.

