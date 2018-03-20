Jumbo Look-a-Like: Sharks' Thornton Has a Doppelganger

San Jose Sharks star Joe Thornton has a serious doppelganger.

Ebin Campbell, of Victoria, British Columbia, was spotted at the Sharks-Canucks game in Vancouver on Saturday night, sporting a Sharks teal jersey and turning heads. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, who was carrying a sign that read: "This guy looks like Joe Thornton."





The NHL Network caught up with Campbell this week in an online video interview, and he told the network he first started hearing that he looked like Thornton about 13 years ago. As the two have aged, he said, the resemblance has become uncanny.

Of course, the beard and the Sharks colors help dramatically.

Campbell told the network he's had his beard for about the past 10 years, and when he and his girlfriend got the tickets for the Canucks-Sharks game, he said she wouldn't let him trim it.

"I had to go full caveman," he told NHL Network. "I was playing the part. ... I'm going to get it trimmed here in a little bit."

Campbell told the network he is a fan of Jumbo Joe, but he hasn't ever interacted with the future Hall of Famer.



