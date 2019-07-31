Ghost Ship Trial: Closing Arguments End, Deliberation Next

The attorney for one of two men on trial in connection with a fire that killed 36 people at a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse two years ago told the jury in closing arguments Tuesday that his client has been used as a scapegoat and the evidence shows he should be acquitted. (Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019)

Closing arguments in the trial against two men charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly Oakland warehouse fire have wrapped up.

The jury is expected to head into deliberation Wednesday afternoon.

Thirty-six people died in the blaze during a party at the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse back in December 2016.

The prosecution has accused Derick Almena and Max Harris of 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors said Almena and Harris disregarded the safety of others when they illegally converted the warehouse into a residence for artists and threw unpermitted parties there.

Almena, 49, rented the warehouse initially for the purpose of building theatrical sets inside, but then he quickly sublet the space to other artists and filled it with highly combustible materials that fueled the fire. Harris, 29, is accused of helping Almena convert the warehouse, collect rent and coordinate parties there.

During trial, the men's attorneys raised the possibility it was caused by arsonists and argued that others shared the blame for the fire, including the city of Oakland, its fire department and the warehouse's landlord.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.