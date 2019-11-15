Jury Reaches Verdict in Murder Trial of Tiffany Li

In the midst of calls for a mistrial, a jury continues to deliberate in the murder trial of Bay Area real estate heiress Tiffany Li. (Published Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019)

Jurors reached a verdict Friday in the murder trial of Bay Area real estate heiress Tiffany Li, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

The trial has drawn international coverage after Li posted $35 million bail.

Li and her boyfriend, Kaveh Bayat, are charged with killing Li’s ex-boyfriend Keith Green over fears she might lose custody of their daughters.

The trial started Sept. 23.

Prosecutors said the 27-year-old Green was lured to a meeting with Li and was shot by Bayat in the garage of her San Francisco Bay Area mansion in 2016. They said the pair paid a friend named Olivier Adella $35,000 to dump Green's body and took steps to cover up their crimes.

The defense argued that Green was killed by Adella as a result of a foiled kidnap plan and asserted that investigators overlooked certain evidence in an attempt to pin the crime on Li and Bayat.

Li's family made a fortune in real estate construction in China.

