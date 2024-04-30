San Jose family's food truck destroyed in fire

A San Jose family is trying to pick up the pieces after their food truck was destroyed in a fire last week.

Constantino Lara and Viladina Necochea said they are at a loss – $95,000 is what they paid for their food truck, and they only had liability insurance.

The family said firefighters woke them up early last Thursday morning. Their food truck, which was parked in front of their home, was on fire.

The fire department said the call came in as an explosion on Pitcairn Way.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The blaze spread from the engine area to the driver’s compartment.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but it does not appear to be arson.

Lara said now they don’t have anything to keep the business going. The family has started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of making up for their loss.

Necochea said the family sacrificed a lot to send one child to college while preparing the others for the same.