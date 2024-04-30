San Jose

San Jose family's food truck destroyed in fire

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Jose family is trying to pick up the pieces after their food truck was destroyed in a fire last week.

Constantino Lara and Viladina Necochea said they are at a loss – $95,000 is what they paid for their food truck, and they only had liability insurance.

The family said firefighters woke them up early last Thursday morning. Their food truck, which was parked in front of their home, was on fire.

The fire department said the call came in as an explosion on Pitcairn Way.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The blaze spread from the engine area to the driver’s compartment.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but it does not appear to be arson.

Lara said now they don’t have anything to keep the business going. The family has started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of making up for their loss.

Local

Decision 2024 43 mins ago

16th Congressional district recount results are in, but the wait for the outcome continues

Sunnyvale 5 hours ago

Homicide investigation underway in Sunnyvale after man found shot in vehicle

Necochea said the family sacrificed a lot to send one child to college while preparing the others for the same.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us