Kaepernick Doll Seen Hanging by Neck From Truck in Bay Area

By Brendan Weber

Published 13 minutes ago

    A doll resembling Colin Kaepernick hangs from a truck in San Jose. (April 23, 2019)

    A small doll resembling former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was spotted hanging by the neck from a truck in South San Jose Tuesday evening.

    Joanna Acevedo was at the Safeway gas station located along Cottle Road when she spotted the doll hanging near the truck's trailer hitch with a metal chain wrapped around its neck.

    Acevedo shared photos of the doll in a tweet, which had garnered more than two dozen replies and 2,000 retweets as of Wednesday afternoon.

    Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, made national headlines in 2016 when he kneeled during national anthems to bring attention to racial and social injustice as well as police brutality.

    Kaepernick's decision to take a knee during "The Star-Spangled Banner" sparked a wave of similar protests by other players in the league. It also drew critcism from some people who viewed the protests as being un-American and disrespectful to the flag.

