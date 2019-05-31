Kim Kardashian Visits San Quentin Death-Row Inmate Accused of Murdering Four - NBC Bay Area
Kim Kardashian Visits San Quentin Death-Row Inmate Accused of Murdering Four

By NBC Bay Area

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Kim Kardashian/Twitter
    Kardashian met with inmate Kevin Cooper at San Quentin Thursday.

    Kim Kardashian West, who is studying to become a lawyer, met with a death-row inmate at San Quentin Prison Thursday.

    Kardashian met with inmate Kevin Cooper, who has been accused of murdering Douglas and Peggy Ryen, their 10-year-old daughter Jessica and 11-year-old neighbor Chris Hughes.

    She later tweeted out a photo of him, describing their meeting.

    "I had an emotional meeting with Kevin Cooper yesterday at San Quentin’s death row. I found him to be thoughtful and honest and I believe he is innocent of the crimes for which he was convicted," Kardashian tweeted.

    "I am hopeful that Kevin will be exonerated since DNA testing has now been ordered on Kevin’s case and I remain grateful to Governor Newsom for ending capital punishment in California."

    The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star started a four-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco-based law firm last summer.

    Kardashian West played a role in the release of 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who had been jailed in an Alabama prison on non-violent drug charges, even meeting with President Donald Trump, who eventually granted Johnson clemency. Trump even invited Kardashian West to the State of the Union address.

    Information from NBC News was included in this report.

