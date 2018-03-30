After Grace Leonis spoke exclusively to NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit alleging she was sexually abused by a female water polo coach in 2013, when she was a 14-year-old freshman, attorney Robert Allard says the school didn’t just cover up the abuse, it pressured the Leonis family to sign an illegal confidentiality agreement as part of a settlement.

Allard did not disclose how much compensation the family received from the school as part of the agreement, but stated, “The money would never be enough to pay for Leonis’ future medical bills from the harm caused by the abuse.”

“They wore Grace down, re-traumatized her to the point of a breakdown, and then coerced them into signing the agreement,” Allard stated in the press release.

Allard is working pro bono to advise “Make Pres Safe,” an advocacy group created by former Presentation High graduates who accuse the school of a pattern of failing to report sexual misconduct and abuse allegations to authorities. He accuses school officials of trying to protect Presentation’s reputation instead of informing police about Roe’s “suspicious sexual grooming behavior.”

NBC Bay Area’s investigation found three water polo players allege they reported to the school’s Athletic Director that Roe was sending Grace inappropriate sexual messages, nude photos, and spending excessive time alone with her, but school administrators never alerted police.

In a statement released by Presentation High School spokesman Sam Singer, the school says the reports did not rise to the level of “any reasonable suspicion of abuse.”

The school has not yet responded to requests for comment on the settlement agreement.

According to Allard, attorneys hired by the school had previous experience with these types of cases.

“[The school] worked to cover up the subsequent sexual abuse by bringing in a lawyer who worked to settle clergy sex abuse cases confidentially in the early 2000’s,” the press release states.

NBC Bay Area reviewed a copy of the settlement agreement, which was intended in part to ensure the Leonis family did not share any details of the alleged abuse. The agreement states, “For the breach [of the confidentiality agreement], the school will suffer irreparable harm for which damages would be an inadequate remedy, and for which the school will be entitle to immediate injunctive relieve in addition to compensatory damages.”

In sharing her story with NBC Bay Area, it would appear Grace may have violated the terms of that agreement. However, Allard told NBC Bay Area the agreement was illegal because state law prohibits such confidentiality agreements involving potential sex crimes against children, and is therefore unenforceable.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said it declined to file charges against Roe due to insufficient evidence. However, Grace says she’s been re-interviewed by detectives and sources tell NBC Bay Area the case is being examined again by police.

Roe could not be reached for comment by NBC Bay Area.

The San Jose Police Department says it’s currently investigating whether school officials violated mandated child abuse reporting laws, but declined to comment on the specifics of that investigation.