Someone in San Francisco is holding a Mega Millions lottery ticket worth millions of dollars, matching 5 of 6 numbers in Tuesday night's $1.6 billion draw, California Lottery officials confirmed.

The ticket was sold at the Safeway supermarket at 730 Taraval St. in the city's West Portal neighborhood, officials said.

The winning numbers are: 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega number 5.

There were no jackpot winners in California, and lottery officials were waiting for other states to report.