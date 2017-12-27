Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Rattles San Jose

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 struck just east of San Jose on Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Society. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 struck just east of San Jose on Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Society.

The quake hit at 10:32 p.m. and was centered in the Alum Rock area in the foothills east of downtown San Jose, the USGS said. Its depth was just under 6 miles.

Earlier Tuesday, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 struck southeast of San Jose. That temblor hit about 7:20 p.m. and was centered about 8 miles east of Morgan Hill, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 4.4 miles.

The earlier quake's epicenter was not far from Anderson Reservoir and Dam, which is near the Calaveras Fault.

No damage or injuries were reported in either earthquake.