Man Robbed, Assaulted at His Own Palo Alto Airbnb Property

A man was robbed and assaulted twice early Sunday morning after he went to his Palo Alto Airbnb property and found a party was being held, according to Palo Alto police.

At around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police received a 911 hang-up call and sent officers to a home in the 100 block of Tennyson Avenue to investigate. When officers arrived they found that a man in his 60s who told them he was there because he received notifications that his smoke alarm had been activated, police said.

The victim had rented the property for the night, and it was supposed to be occupied by two people. When he arrived at 12:30 a.m., he found a party was being held and there were about 40 people inside his property, police said.

As the property owner walked around asking people to leave, two male suspects approached the victim in a bedroom and pushed him to the ground then grabbed his wallet and mobile phone and ran away, police said. A person attending the party helped find the man's items and returned them.

As the victim attempted to call 911, he was approached a second time by a third male suspect, who pushed him and stole his mobile phone and an undisclosed amount of money, police said. The victim was not injured.

The victim described the third suspect as a black man, 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a dark colored sweat jacket and orange colored pants, police said.

The other two suspects are also described as black males between 20 to 25 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.