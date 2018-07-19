Man Struck, Killed by Dump Truck at San Jose Recycling Plant

A transient walking across the parking lot of a San Jose recycling facility was struck and killed by a work truck Thursday afternoon, according to San Jose police. (Published 14 minutes ago)

At about 2:25 p.m., San Jose officers responded to a report of a truck-pedestrian collision at the Sims Metal Management facility in the 1900 block of Monterey Highway. A man was pushing a shopping cart across the parking lot, fell to the ground and was run over by a dump truck, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Alcohol and drugs were not suspected.

The victim's identity was not be released pending notification of family.

It's the city’s 26th fatal collision and 28th victim of 2018. It's the 11th pedestrian fatality, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Kevin Pham of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.