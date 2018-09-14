A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection to various sex crimes against children, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Angel Leopoldo Gutierrez Monney, a Redwood City resident, was arrested and booked into San Mateo Count Jail following an investigation.

The Sheriff's Office on Sept. 4 received a report from a concerned citizen mentioning Gutierrez Monney allegedly had inappropriate behavior with juveniles.

Gutierrez Money was employed as a ride-share driver on Uber and a part-time babysitter through child care website Care.com, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"None of the victims that we have spoken to at this point in time are directly correlated to the apps," said Rosemerry Blankswade. "We mostly want parents to be aware of what his accessibility was and some of the apps that were out there that he was using."

The Sheriff's Office put out a statement saying, "Through this initial family the suspect was able to charm multiple other families and children who became victims. Several young boys all under the age of 14 were identified as victims of various sex crimes against children."

Sheriff's Office officials are concerned there are other victims and are asking anyone who may have had contact with Gutierrez Monney to call Detective J. Myers at 650-363-4050 or Detective J. Fava at 650-363-4192.