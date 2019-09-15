Man With Walker Falls Onto BART Tracks at SF Balboa Station

Fire crews rescue a man who accidentally fell on the BART tracks at the Balboa Station in San Francisco.(Sept. 15, 2019)

A man using a walker fell onto BART tracks Sunday at the Balboa Station in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

At about 1:45 p.m., fire crews responded to the BART station on reports of a person on the tracks. When crews arrived, they applied tourniquets to the victim's legs for injuries suffered in the accidental fall, fire officials said.

The man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition, SFFD said.

The Balboa Station was temporarily shut down during the rescue, and BART was recovering from the major delay in service.