Marsh Complex Fire Burns 757 Acres, 85% Contained

By Bay City News

Published 59 minutes ago

    Firefighters battle the Marsh Complex fire in Contra Costa County. (Aug. 3, 2019)

    The Marsh Complex fire near Brentwood is 85 percent contained at 757 acres as of Monday morning and Marsh Creek Road has reopened for commuter traffic, authorities said.

    The roadway had been closed in the vicinity of the Marsh Creek Detention Facility, between Deer Valley and Morgan Territory roads, as emergency crews worked to control the wildfire that broke out around 3 a.m. Saturday.

    At one point, use of Marsh Creek Road was restricted to area residents who had identification proving nearby residence. Authorities said Sunday night that they expected the restrictions to remain in place for the Monday morning commute.

    More than 300 firefighters have worked to contain the complex, according to Cal Fire.

    One of the firefighters suffered heat-related injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. That individual was in stable condition but still hospitalized Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

    So far, no structures have been lost or destroyed.

