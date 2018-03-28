Menlo Park Fire Department Using Technology to Save Lives - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Menlo Park Fire Department Using Technology to Save Lives

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Menlo Park Fire Department Using Technology to Save Lives
    NBC Bay Area
    The Menlo Park Fire Department is teaming up with a drone company called DJI to help firefighters in the field. (Mar. 28, 2018)

    The Menlo Park Fire Department is teaming up with a drone company called DJI to help firefighters in the field.

    Its latest system, Cobra, can locate victims in complete darkness and through smoke.

    The two have been working together since 2016 to come up with ways to best use drone technology in emergencies.

    Menlo Park Fire is also using C-Thru Vision Enhancement, augmented reality to see through smoke.

    The device was created by a San Francisco company called Qwake Technologies, it uses augmented reality glasses, and a thermal camera inside the firefighters' breathing mask.



    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices