Menlo Park Fire Department Using Technology to Save Lives

The Menlo Park Fire Department is teaming up with a drone company called DJI to help firefighters in the field. (Mar. 28, 2018)

Its latest system, Cobra, can locate victims in complete darkness and through smoke.

The two have been working together since 2016 to come up with ways to best use drone technology in emergencies.

Menlo Park Fire is also using C-Thru Vision Enhancement, augmented reality to see through smoke.

The device was created by a San Francisco company called Qwake Technologies, it uses augmented reality glasses, and a thermal camera inside the firefighters' breathing mask.







