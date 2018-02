A dog that went missing in Vacaville Thursday was found with its legs tied up with rope after it was reportedly thrown out of car window in Vacaville freeway.

Becky Labonte-Shambley posted in the Vacaville Lost and Found Pets Facebook page in hopes of finding her mother’s pet who was last seen near Brendan Theaters in Vacaville.

She later updated her post with the news that police found the dog, who died of the injuries.