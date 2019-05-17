Motorcyclist Dead After Street Racing in San Jose

NBC Bay Area File Image

A motorcyclist died and his friend was arrested Friday after street racing in a San Jose neighborhood that residents say is known for its races.

A home surveillance video caught the moment when a blue Nissan made stop, then slowly eased into an intersection just before impacting Jason Dearman who was riding his motorcycle.

"He was on the ground, I tried to help him, I tried to wake him up, I tried to talk to him until the paramedics got there," said neighbour Angel Montalvo.

Resident David Aldana, who shared video and pictures of the deadly crash said, "I just stood there, held his hand, checked his vitals and just told him God be with you."

Dearman was reportedly rushed to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Friends and family are remembering Dearman as someone with a big heart and an infectious personality.

Reverend Monique Ortiz said she’s known him since he was young and that his parents are devastated.

Friend Blake Kampfen, 30, was with Dearman at the time of the accident and was arrested and charged with participating in an illegal speeding contest.

Residents in the San Jose neighborhood said they are not surprised to see street racing in their community.

"I have seen them racing up and down that street," neighbor David Aladana said. "Both vehicles and motorcycles."