Mountain View Police Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl - NBC Bay Area
Mountain View Police Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 5 hours ago

    Mountain View police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 11-year-old girl who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

    Mountain View police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 11-year-old girl who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

    Diana Flores-Leiva is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair, according to police. She was said to last be wearing a green sweatshirt with the word "PINK" on it, jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.

    Photo credit: Mountain View Police Department

    Flores-Leiva was last spotted right before 9 a.m. Wednesday in the area of El Camino Real and Bay Street, police stated.

    Anyone with information regarding Flores-Leiva's whereabouts is asked to call Mountain View police at 650-903-6395.

