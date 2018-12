A multi-vehicle accident on Highway 24 in Orinda prompted closure of an eastbound lane Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The accident involving four vehicles was reported at 10:08 a.m., said CHP. Smoke was coming out of one of the vehicles.

The tunnel bore 4 by Fish Ranch Road was blocked due to the accident and there is not estimated time on when the lane will be reopened, said CHP.

No other information was available.