Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Lanes of Carquinez Bridge: CHP - NBC Bay Area
By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area's traffic map shows heavy traffic on the Carquinez Bridge due to an accident. (July 23, 2018)

    Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the Carquinez Bridge, officials said.

    The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sigalert for eastbound Interstate 80, just west of the bridge's toll plaza. CHP reports two air ambulances and several ambulances have been called to the collision.

    Several eastbound lanes are also blocked and there is no estimated time of reopening, CHP said. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Check NBC Bay Area's traffic map for current conditions.

      

