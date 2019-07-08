Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi did not mince words Monday as she met with democrats in San Francisco to outline her strategy for passing legislation that would improve voting.

The legislation also known as the “People’s Act of 2019” was passed in the House in January and has not moved forward to the Senate.

According to Pelosi, bill has not advance because Senate Majority Leader Mitch has refused to take the up the bill and deliver it to the Senate floor.

"We have news for him, this legislation is alive and well in the public and we're going to make it just too hot for him to handle burying this legislation," said Pelosi.

The bill would provide 600 million voters with an upgraded voting system, would make election day a national holiday and require presidential candidates to submit 10 years’ worth of tax returns.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said California’s voting system should be the model for the nation.

"The defense of our elections must be a top priority for all of government," said Padilla.

With paper ballots, a verified paper trail and voting machines that are not connected to the internet — mean they’re not vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

When asked about the president’s efforts to include a citizenship question to the 2020 census, Pelosi responded saying it’s the president’s way to keeping "America white again".