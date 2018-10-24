Netflix Filming Modern Day 'Tales of the City' in SF

A film crew shoots "Tales of the City" for Netflix Wednesday night at Dolores Park in San Francisco. (Oct. 24, 2018)

Dolores Park in San Francisco transformed into a film set Wednesday as Netflix began shooting a modern rendition of Armistead Maupin’s "Tales of the City."

The video livestream giant is filming the 10-part series in several of the city's neighborhoods, and the six-day shoot is expected to inject about $250,000 per day into the local economy, according to Film SF.

About 85 Bay Area crew members are working on the set.

The original 1994 PBS series was a groundbreaking show, shining a light on the love lives of straight and gay characters in the 1970s. Jill Chevron says Maupin helped normalize what was a taboo subject growing up in the Midwest.

"It just made it more acceptable and exciting," Chevron said. "You heard stories about real people. They just happened to be gay."

Netflix says in the modern day "Tales of the City," Mary Ann will reunite with old friends and make new ones, including a transgender neighbor, showing viewers all are welcome in San Francisco.

"It’s a sanctuary for so many people," Matthew DeCoster said. "I’m a gay man; I knew it was the place for me."