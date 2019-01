An app that rewards carpoolers living in the Peninsula is set to launch in San Mateo County Thursday with the intent of reducing traffic congestion, emissions and the need for parking.

Carpool 2.0 will track carpoolers through the Star Commute Tracker App where people input their information on carpool rides and receive rewards based on the number of carpool rides drivers make in the county.

Commuters can get up to $100 in e-gift card rewards as a result.