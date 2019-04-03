New DUI Standard Coming to California?

California's DUI standards could be getting stricter.

Lawmakers are pushing to lower the legal blood alcohol limit to .05 percent. The legal limit is currently .08 percent.

Supporters of the bill say a tougher blood alcohol standard will reduce deaths on California roads.

Currently more than 1,000 people die as a result of drunk driving each year.

Parents who lost their 15-month-old son, Liam, when a drunk driver hit the baby's stroller in a crosswalk spoke at the Capital on Wednesday. They said the boy's death was "completely preventable."

If the bill passes, California will join Utah as the only states in the nation to adopt the stricter .05 percent standard.