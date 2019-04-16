Newark resident Jose Ortiz Felix, 55, was arrested on suspicion of engaging in lewd conduct in public after reportedly touching his genitals while watching children play at Rockin’ Jump in Fremont. (April 9, 2019)

A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of engaging in lewd conduct in public after reportedly touching his genitals while watching children play at Rockin’ Jump in Fremont, police said.

The Fremont Police Department was dispatched to the trampoline park on March 31 after several adults and employees confronted Newark resident Jose Ortiz Felix after he was seen touching himself inappropriately.

Witnesses said Ortiz Felix fled the scene but many were able to get his license plate number before he fled the plaza on Farwell Drive.

The owner of the vehicle was identified as the suspect by multiple witnesses and Ortiz Felix was eventually located last Tuesday, police said.

He was arrested and charged with engaging in lewd conduct in public.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents are encouraged to contact the Fremont Police Department Investigations Unit at 510-790-6900.