Niners Getting Some Love for Next Super Bowl

The tandem of QB Jimmy Garoppolo and head coach Kyle Shanahan is giving NFL oddsmakers a reason to believe the 49ers will make a big move next season. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

With this year’s Super Bowl now over, the 49ers can start dreaming of next year’s championship game.

Already, San Francisco has caught the eyes of the folks who are setting early odds for Super Bowl LIII. And the 49ers are getting some love.

According to RJ Bell, who provides odds from Las Vegas sports books to the Associated Press, the 49ers have been given odds of 25-1 to win the next Super Bowl (Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta), putting them as the No. 11 favorite.

The list: New England (5-1), Philadelphia (8-1), Green Bay and Pittsburgh (10-1), Minnesota (12-1), Dallas, Atlanta, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams (20-1), Houston (22-1) and the 49ers (25-1) are at the top of the list, even ahead of this year’s playoff participants Jacksonville (27-1) and Kansas City (30-1).

One sports book, the West Gate SuperBook, even has the 49ers at 20-1.

Of course, there’s plenty of optimism about the 49ers. After the pickup of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers went on a tear in 2017, winning five straight games to finish 6-10. This past weekend, too, came several reports that the team and Garoppolo are close to agreeing to a multiyear contract.

Plus, with plenty of draft picks available and the most salary-cap space in the NFL going into this offseason, the 49ers can now add to a roster that already has some good, young talent.

The future for the 49ers appears much brighter today than it did a year ago. Last year, even after adding some free agents under new general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers in March were given 200-1 odds by one publication to win Super Bowl LII.