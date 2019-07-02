Niners' Marquise Goodwin Shows Off His Speed

Niners wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (No. 11) may be the NFL's fastest man. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Any fan of the 49ers knows Marquise Goodwin is fast.

The wide receiver and former Olympic long jumper from the University of Texas can turn any short pass into a long touchdown play. Over the past three seasons, Goodwin has had receptions of 84, 83 and 67 yards.

But this past weekend Goodwin proved the hotness of his wheels by winning the inaugural 40 Yards of Gold sprint tournament in Florida featuring the NFL’s 16 fastest players (or at least the fastest players willing to take the challenge).

Goodwin, who will report for 49ers training camp later this month, won a $1 million prize by beating all comers in his bracket and then outsprinting Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson by .05 seconds in the final.

"This event superseded by expectations," Goodwin told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "I think it can be one of the biggest speed events in the world if we can get enough people every year. This turnout was great."

The event was created by former NFL wide receiver Chad (Ochocinco) Johnson, who believes it can grow into a high-profile competition. As the Sun-Sentinel noted, 40-yard times weren’t announced, just the time differential between competitors.

As Runner’s World reported, there was one high-profile speedster notably absent, former 49ers wideout Ted Ginn Jr. Ginn. In May Ginn said he’s the fastest man in the league and would race any other player for $10,000.