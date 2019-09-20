Some Bay Area Nurses Plan to Go on Strike

Fairfax Media via Getty Images File image

Thousands of nurses nationwide, including a number of nurses in the Bay Area, plan to go on strike Friday.

Nurses at two hospitals in Alameda and San Leandro plan to walk out to protest what's been described as unfair labor practices. The strike is slated to last 24 hours.

Across the bay, nurses at San Ramon Regional Medical Center will also walk out as part of a separate 24-hour strike involving 6,500 nurses from California, Arizona, Florida and Illinois.

The nurses in California and in Arizona and Florida are protesting their employer: Tenet Healthcare. According to Insider, they've been negotiating for a new contract for more than 18 months. They want better nurse retention and better nurse-to-patient ratios.

A spokesman for Tenet told Insider that they've been negotiating in good faith and are disappointed the nurses are walking out.