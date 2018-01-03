1 Dead, 1 Injured After BART Officer-Involved Shooting in Oakland - NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 1 Injured After BART Officer-Involved Shooting in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 5:14 PM PST on Jan 3, 2018 | Updated at 9:14 PM PST on Jan 3, 2018

    A swarm of Oakland police responded to an officer involved shooting near the West Oakland BART station that left two suspects wounded Wednesday afternoon, Oakland police said. Jodi Hernandez reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

    One man was killed and another was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after a BART police officer-involved shooting near the West Oakland BART station, according to Oakland police.

    At about 4:40 p.m., Oakland police received a call for assistance from BART police in the area of Seventh and Chester streets, police said. Upon arrival, Oakland officers learned that an on-duty BART police officer discharged their firearm. Two men were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and one of them was later pronounced dead, polce said.

    A gun was recovered at the scene, and it was not clear if the officer's shots struck the two men, police said.

    The extent of the second suspect's injuries was not known, but he was said to be in serious condition.

    Oakland police were investigating the shooting, and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office was notified of the incident, police said. 

    No further details were available.


