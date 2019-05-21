Officers Find Human Remains Inside SF Home: Police

A San Francisco Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.

Officers found human remains inside a San Francisco home Monday after they responded to a report of a missing person, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At about 11:40 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Del Monte Street on a report that 73-year-old Benedict Ching was missing, police said. When they arrived, the officers determined there were suspicious circumstances and the department began a criminal investigation.

During the investigation, human remains were recovered, and a coroner was called to the scene, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will identify the remains and cause of death.

SFPD’s homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.