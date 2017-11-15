Some parents are outraged after learning a gun was fired on an elementary school campus in San Jose. Anser Hassan reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

The shooting occurred over the weekend at Booksin Elementary, according to San Jose Unified School District officials. No one was injured and nothing was stolen from the campus. Parents are upset because they were not informed of the shooting.

District officials said they wanted to have all the facts before telling parents what happened.

Photos obtained by NBC Bay Area show security cameras on campus vandalized and bullet holes in the roof.

The district is now working with police to investigate the incident. Investigators believe it is an isolated incident, but it is not enough to raise concerns over student safety.

Parent Sean Onderick said it is "absurd" school officials waited this long to let them know about the incident.

"They don't need to know the what for, the wheres and the why. I need to know if a security camera was shot out with a gun at my kid's school. It's that simple," Onderick said.

The district said a newsletter will go out Thursday to parents to explain what happened.