One Year Later, San Jose Flood Victims Seek Progress

Wednesday marks one year since the devastating floods in San Jose that prompted 14,000 people to be evacuated and caused more than $100 million in damages.

Some people who were forced out of the Rock Springs neighborhood last Feb. 21 when it was under 4 feet of water never returned. Cars were submerged in some areas, and the flood from the overflowing Coyote Creek left behind blocks of deep sludge that took months to clean up.

"There was water all over," said Carmen Rapanut, whose home was flooded after repeated rain storms caused Anderson Dam to overflow and Coyote Creek to breach its banks.

Many people had to be rescued by firefighters. Rapanut was among them.

"There were so many people who were trapped," she said. "We had no warning."

At Rapanut's complex, some water marks and memories can't be scrubbed away.

"So many people were devastated. And then to try and collect money on it? It was hard," she said, adding she received an insurance reimbursement for her car.

Rapanut said Sacred Heart helped replaced all of her belongings, with some of the $7 million donated to the victims fund.

Barriers have since been installed at Coyote Creek. The Santa Clara Valley Water District said it would protect from a flood of the same size.

Flood victim Lai Nguyen said of the barriers, "I think that one will help a little bit, before the water gets in here."

Still, one year later, victims are hoping for progress and accountability.

"I hope they get that creek cleared out so the water will run smoother," Rapanut said. "Otherwise, we're in trouble again."

The water district is set to discuss the improvements it has made Wednesday. The city also pointed out the state Assembly passed new legislation providing an additional $5 million for low-income families affected by the flooding.