An overturned big-rig blocks a ramp in Brisbane. (June 11, 2018)

A big-rig overturned in Brisbane Monday morning, prompting the closure of an exit ramp, according to San Mateo County officials.

The truck tipped over on Exit 426A from northbound Highway 101 to Bayshore Boulevard.

It is not clear when the ramp will reopen.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.