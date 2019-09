An overturned big-rig shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 17 in San Jose Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck crashed at about 2:35 p.m. on northbound Highway 17 at Hillsdale, according to the CHP.

All northbound lanes were blocked while the big rig was removed, the CHP said.

It was not clear what caused the crash.

No injuries were reported.