It's best to be prepared! If PG&E shuts off your power in the event of high fire danger, make sure you have non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries and other items handy. Kris Sanchez reports.

PG&E Power Shutoff Preps: What to Have on Hand

PG&E could turn off power in parts of seven Bay Area counties Wednesday due to elevated fire danger, the utility announced Monday.

The potential power shutoff could impact customers in sections of Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties, PG&E said. Customers in 22 other Northern California counties could also have their power turned off.

PG&E is actively monitoring the weather conditions and will provide further updates as they become available. As of Monday afternoon, it was not known at what time the power shutoffs could occur, where exactly they could occur and how many customers could be impacted.

Much of the Bay Area will be under a fire weather watch between 5 a.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday due to strong winds and low humidity in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

The fire weather watch applies to the North Bay hills and valleys, East Bay hills and valleys, Diablo Range and Santa Cruz Mountains, the weather service said.

Higher elevations could face winds anywhere from 20 to 30 mph with gusts reaching 45 to 55 mph, the weather service said. Spots in the valleys could see gusts up to 30 mph.

The strongest winds are expected to blow late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

"This event has the potential to be the strongest offshore wind event of the year," the weather service said in a tweet.

Some of the most destructive blazes in California in recent years were started by PG&E power lines. Winds can knock down live wires and power poles or drive trees and other vegetation into contact with them.

For the latest information regarding this week's potential power shutoff, click here. To see if you could be impacted by a power shutoff, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.