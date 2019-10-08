PG&E Power Shutoffs: What to Do During an Outage

Two years ago today, parts of Santa Rosa were left in ruins from the devastating Tubbs fire that killed 22 people. In addition, city leaders decided to declare a local emergency in the area today. Pete Suratos reports for NBC Bay Area on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. (Published 4 hours ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

PG&E plans to proactively shut off power to an estimated 800,000 Californians beginning early Wednesday due to elevated fire danger.

Full details and extended coverage on the outage can be found here.

The utility recommends customers take the following steps during a public safety power shutoff:

Unplug or turn off your appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage caused by surges when the power comes back on.

Leave one lamp on so you know when the power has been restored. Once the power is back on, you should turn on your appliances one at a time.

Think about putting your cold and frozen food into coolers. A refrigerator typically keeps food cold for roughly four hours if it's kept closed, according to PG&E. A full freezer will keep its temperature for approximately 48 hours as long as it remains closed.

If you use generators, camping stoves or charcoal grills, be sure to only use them outdoors.

Do not use gas stoves for heat.

Keep an eye on your neighbors.

More power shutoff resources: