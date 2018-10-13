PG&E Trims Trees in Los Gatos Amid Fire Concerns

PG&E crews were out in the South Bay Saturday attempting to decrease any potential fire danger by cutting down trees near power lines, but some residents say they’re concerned that removing all trees in front of their homes will create other problems. Marianne Favro reports.

"All these trees they are cutting, we are worried that this will cause the road to collapse and there are about 25 houses up that street," said Los Gatos resident Marjorie Kline.

Several trees in the Aldercroft Heights area of Los Gatos were removed, but some residents are fighting to protect the trees on their own properties saying they don’t need to be removed.

They believe PG&E is taking fire protection too far and they’ve even hone so far as to put signs up that say "please don’t touch this tree."

"This wildfire safety work involves creating even greater clearances between trees and power lines, including overhanging branches and limbs, in areas the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has designated as at extreme risk of wildfire," PG&E said in a statement.

CPUC recommends a 12-foot clearance between power lines and trees. In some cases, there is tree removal, but most of the work involves pruning, according to PG&E. These are areas that involve the most extreme wildfire risk.