Petaluma Police Seeks Man Who Failed to Register as Sex Offender - NBC Bay Area
Petaluma Police Seeks Man Who Failed to Register as Sex Offender

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago

    Petaluma Police
    Thomas Steger, 45, has failed to register as a sex offender with the Petaluma Police Department as required.

    Petaluma Police has asked the public to help locate a man they said failed to register with the department as a sex offender.

    Police attempted to locate Thomas Steger, 45, at a business in the Gateway Shopping Center in Petaluma on Wednesday after they were told Steger might be hiding in a crawl space in the ceiling.

    Police failed to locate Steger with a police K-9 assistant.

    Steger has six outstanding Sonoma County warrants for offenses which include failing to register as a sex offender, possession of dangerous weapons and possession of narcotics, police said.

    Officials have asked anyone with information to contact Petaluma Police Department immediately at 707-778-4372.

