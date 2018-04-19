Petaluma Police has asked the public to help locate a man they said failed to register with the department as a sex offender.
Police attempted to locate Thomas Steger, 45, at a business in the Gateway Shopping Center in Petaluma on Wednesday after they were told Steger might be hiding in a crawl space in the ceiling.
Police failed to locate Steger with a police K-9 assistant.
Steger has six outstanding Sonoma County warrants for offenses which include failing to register as a sex offender, possession of dangerous weapons and possession of narcotics, police said.
Officials have asked anyone with information to contact Petaluma Police Department immediately at 707-778-4372.