A man with two pit bulls who police say fled Dolores Park after the dogs attacked another dog and people.

Police are enlisting the public's help to find the owner of two pit bulls who fled the scene after his dogs allegedly attacked another dog and bit four people Sunday at San Francisco's Dolores Park.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a dog attack at the park, located at Dolores and 18th streets, police said.

There, officers learned that the dogs were all in the designated unleashed area of the park when the two Pit Bulls, one gray and one brown, allegedly attacked an Ihasapoo named Bloom. When four people tried to

intervene and separate the dogs, they too were allegedly bitten.

The owners of the pit bulls allegedly secured the pit bulls and fled, heading north on Noe Street, without providing identification or information about the dogs' vaccines, according to police.

As a result of the alleged attack, the Ihasapoo, named Bloom, suffered several puncture wounds to her back. She was treated by a veterinarian.

The human victims included three Culver City residents, a 43-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, who all allegedly suffered bite wounds to their left hands. A 23-year-old San Francisco woman also allegedly suffered bite wounds to her left hand.

The victims were treated at the scene and three of them ended up going to the hospital, police said.

Officers were able to obtain a photo of the suspect, which was taken before the alleged attack.

Anyone with information about the alleged attack or the pit bulls' owners is asked to contact the Police Department's Vicious and Dangerous Dog Unit at (415) 553-9182 or the police's 24-hour tipline at (415) 575-4444.

Tips can also be sent by text to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.