Police Activity at SFSU Library; Shelter in Place Lifted

By Bay City News

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    File photo

    Police were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon in the library at San Francisco State University, campus police confirmed.

    University police said they had a subject detained at the library and were warning the public to stay out of the area. A shelter in place for all other areas of the main campus was lifted, police said.

    The alert was sent out at 3:25 p.m. and said people should avoid the area and shelter in place. The campus is located at 1600 Holloway Ave.

    The university currently is on break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

    No other details were immediately available.

