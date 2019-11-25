Police Activity at SFSU Library; Shelter in Place Lifted

Police were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon in the library at San Francisco State University, campus police confirmed.

University police said they had a subject detained at the library and were warning the public to stay out of the area. A shelter in place for all other areas of the main campus was lifted, police said.

The alert was sent out at 3:25 p.m. and said people should avoid the area and shelter in place. The campus is located at 1600 Holloway Ave.

The university currently is on break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

No other details were immediately available.