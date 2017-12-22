One person was shot during a Friday night concert at a Cupertino bowling alley, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred just after 10:30 p.m. at the X-Bar, which is inside the Homestead Bowl at 20990 Homestead Road, sheriff's deputies said.

A group of Bay Area rappers was performing when, witnesses say, some people entered the packed bar, began tossing chairs around and then opened fire.

One witness said he and his girlfriend ran to hide in a restroom as shots ricocheted throughout the space. After the gunshots quieted, the pair ran to the door and noticed a man with white shoes covered in blood, Faruk Farah said.

Deputies confirmed that a victim was taken to a hospital, but it's unknown what condition that person is in at this time.

As of Saturday morning, officials have not reported any arrests or a motive for the shooting.