Police Investigating 18-Month-Old Child's Death in Moraga

File image.

Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old child in Moraga.

Investigators have determined the child was inadvertently left in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon for an extended period of time by a family member, according to the Moraga Police Department. Police said it was about 80 degrees outside when officers arrived on scene.

The incident first reported at 3:50 p.m. when police received a call of an "unknown medical" incident on Hardie Drive. Police said a family member found the child in the car and called 911. The child was not breathing when emergency crews arrived on scene.

Paramedics performed life-saving measure on the child before transporting the 18 month old to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. The child was later prounounced deceased at the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lt. Brian South at 925-888-7052.