Police Make 'Several' Arrests in Series of Apple Store Theft

Suspects have been arrested in Oakland following a series of grab-and-go theft at several Apple stores across the Bay Area, law enforcement officials confirmed Wednesday.

Officers made the arrest of "several" suspects on Tuesday night, officials said. The California Department of Justice is investigating. No other information on the case was immediately available.

The latest theft of Apple stores occurred Tuesday afternoon at the location in Emeryville, according to police. A group of roughly six to eight people swarmed the store and grabbed an unknown amount of Apple products before taking off from the scene.

Tuesday's theft comes on the heels of similar crimes that have taken place recently at Apple Stores located in Bay Area cities such as Santa Rosa, Walnut Creek, Corte Madera and Burlingame.

Broad Daylight Crime: Thieves Target Santa Rosa Apple Store

Several thieves stole multiple devices from an Apple store in Santa Rosa Sunday afternoon, according to police. (Published Monday, Sept. 24, 2018)

Officials did not specify whether the arrested suspects were involved in the robberies of all the reported locations.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.

