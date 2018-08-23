Five suspects in their teens to early twenties were caught on camera running out of the Corte Madera Apple Store after stealing electronics. (Aug. 22, 2018)

The Central Marin Police Authority is seeking the public’s help in identifying a group of male suspects who stole from an Apple Store in Corte Madera Wednesday afternoon.

Five suspects in their teens to early twenties were caught on camera running out of the store after stealing small electronics from two tablets, police said.

The suspects were wearing black hoodies with the hoods up and were picked up by a black Honda sedan with a taped-over license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPA investigators at 415-927-5150.