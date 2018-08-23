Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Corte Madera Theft Suspects - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Corte Madera Theft Suspects

By Diana San Juan

Published 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Corte Madera Theft Suspects
    Central Marin Police Authority
    Five suspects in their teens to early twenties were caught on camera running out of the Corte Madera Apple Store after stealing electronics. (Aug. 22, 2018)

    The Central Marin Police Authority is seeking the public’s help in identifying a group of male suspects who stole from an Apple Store in Corte Madera Wednesday afternoon.

    Five suspects in their teens to early twenties were caught on camera running out of the store after stealing small electronics from two tablets, police said.

    The suspects were wearing black hoodies with the hoods up and were picked up by a black Honda sedan with a taped-over license plate.

    Anyone with information is asked to call CMPA investigators at 415-927-5150.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices