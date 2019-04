Police investigate after an officer was stabbed in Oakland. (April 25, 2019)

Police are investigating after an officer was stabbed in Oakland.

The incident was reported Thursday evening at Jefferson and Sixth streets, near Jefferson Square Park.

The officer had just completed a shift around 5:37 p.m. when a suspect approached and stabbed them, police said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.