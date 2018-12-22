Men Rescued at SFO After CO2 Canister Ruptured at Catering Facility: Source - NBC Bay Area
Men Rescued at SFO After CO2 Canister Ruptured at Catering Facility: Source

By NBC Bay Area stff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    An incident at a catering facility at the San Francisco International Airport prompted San Francisco fire officials to respond to the area Saturday afternoon.

    Two plumbers were working underneath the catering building for Gate Gourmet when a carbon dioxide canister ruptured, according to a SFO spokesperson. Sources tell NBC Bay Area that a rescue was underway.

    The source said one of the plumbers was somewhere in the tunnels before a fire rescue team located him. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

    At least three fire vehicles were seen around the area, according to video posted on the Citizen App.

    The incident had no affect on the airport, SFO's spokesperson told NBC Bay Area.

    Refresh for updates on this developing story.

